FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 12, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iowa investigating infections linked to McDonald's salad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday said it was investigating a rise in Cyclospora infections, likely due to the consumption of a salad served by McDonald’s Corp.

Symptoms of Cyclospora, a parasite common during the summer months, include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight, and nausea.

Shares of McDonald’s were down 1.4 percent in after-hours trading.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.