Iowa investigating infections linked to McDonald's salad

July 12 (Reuters) - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday said it was investigating a rise in Cyclospora infections, likely due to the consumption of a salad served by McDonald’s Corp.

Symptoms of Cyclospora, a parasite common during the summer months, include frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite and weight, and nausea.

Shares of McDonald’s were down 1.4 percent in after-hours trading.

McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)