Here are the law firms and lawyers who advised on the latest large corporate transactions.

SCHWAB / TD AMERITRADE - Davis Polk & Wardwell advised brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on its $26 billion all-stock acquisition of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, the companies said in a joint statement on Nov. 25.

