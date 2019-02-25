3rd Circuit says debt buyers subject to debt collection law

A Georgia-based company that buys overdue debt cannot avoid liability for federal debt collection law violations by outsourcing its debt collection, the 3rd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled on Friday.

Circuit Judge Cheryl Krause, writing for a unanimous panel, said Crown Asset Management is covered by the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) because debt collection is the principal purpose of its business, regardless of who did the collecting.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IxQm79