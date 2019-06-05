7th Circuit rejects lawsuit over collection letter, says no harm shown

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a class action accusing an Indiana debt collector of violating federal collection law by not clearly telling borrowers their rights for disputing debt, ruling that the named plaintiff did not show she was harmed.

In a decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the only injury that Indiana borrower Paula Casillas suffered was receiving an incomplete letter from Madison Avenue Associates about her rights, and that was not enough to give her standing to sue the firm.

