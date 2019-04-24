U.S. 5-year notes auctioned to solid demand

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $41 billion five-year government notes to strong demand, with indirect bidders, a proxy for interest from foreign investors, taking the largest percentage of the offering since August 2018.

Treasury data showed the bid-to-cover ratio was 2.44, in line with auction averages. Direct bidders took 15.27% of the offering, the lowest percentage this year, with indirect bidders taking 61.48% and primary dealers taking 23.25%. (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Jonathan Oatis)