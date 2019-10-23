U.S. sells $22 bln in 2-year floating rate notes at high rate of 0.300%

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday its Dutch bidding auction of 2-year floating rate notes brought these results: For more details, see here

Description: 2-Year FRN Term: 2-Year Series: BJ-2021 Spread: 0.300% High Discount Margin: 0.300% Price: $100.000000 Allotted at High: 46.35% Accrued Interest*: None Total Tendered: $53,729,243,900 Total Accepted: $22,091,218,900 Issue Date: 10/31/2019 Dated Date: 10/31/2019 Original Issue Date: 10/31/2019 Maturity Date: 10/31/2021 CUSIP: 912828YN4 *Per $100 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chris Reese)