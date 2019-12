NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday its Dutch bidding auction of 1-year bills brought these results:

Term and Type of Security 364-Day Bill CUSIP Number 912796TY5 High Rate 1 1.550% Allotted at High 46.04% Price 98.432778 Investment Rate 2 1.595% Median Rate 3 1.520% Low Rate 4 1.490% Issue Date Jan. 02, 2020 Maturity Date Dec. 31, 2020

