U.S. sells 30-year bond at high yield of 2.307%

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday its Dutch bidding auction of 30-year bonds brought these results:

Term and Type of Security: 29-Year 11-Month Bond CUSIP Number: 912810SK5 Series: Bonds of November 2049 Interest Rate: 2-3/8% High Yield: 2.307% Allotted at High: 22.20% Price: 101.461576 Accrued Interest per $1,000: $2.02266 Median Yield: 2.265% Low Yield: 0.880% Issue Date December 16, 2019 Maturity Date November 15, 2049 Original Issue Date November 15, 2019 For more details, see here (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chris Reese)