Bonds News
December 26, 2019 / 6:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. sells $32 bln 7-year notes at high yield of 1.835%

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday its Dutch bidding auction of 7-year notes brought these results:

Description: 7-Year Note Term: 7-Year Series: T-2026 Interest Rate: 1-3/4% High Yield: 1.835% Price: $99.444016 Allotted at High: 77.17% Accrued Interest*: None Total Tendered: $81,924,653,500 Total Accepted: $35,011,701,500 Issue Date: 12/31/2019 Dated Date: 12/31/2019 Original Issue Date: 12/31/2019 Maturity Date: 12/31/2026 CUSIP: 912828YX2

For more details, see here

Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below