U.S. sells $32 bln 7-year notes at high yield of 1.835%

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday its Dutch bidding auction of 7-year notes brought these results:

Description: 7-Year Note Term: 7-Year Series: T-2026 Interest Rate: 1-3/4% High Yield: 1.835% Price: $99.444016 Allotted at High: 77.17% Accrued Interest*: None Total Tendered: $81,924,653,500 Total Accepted: $35,011,701,500 Issue Date: 12/31/2019 Dated Date: 12/31/2019 Original Issue Date: 12/31/2019 Maturity Date: 12/31/2026 CUSIP: 912828YX2

