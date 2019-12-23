U.S. sells $40 bln 2-year note at high yield of 1.653%

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday its Dutch bidding auction of 2-year notes brought these results:

Term and Type of Security: 2-Year Note CUSIP Number: 912828YZ7 Series: BL-2021 Interest Rate: 1-5/8% High Yield: 1.653% Allotted at High: 4.42% Price: 99.945138 Accrued Interest per $1,000: None Median Yield: 1.625% Low Yield: 1.450% Issue Date: December 31, 2019 Maturity Date: December 31, 2021

