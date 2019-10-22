U.S. sells $44.18 bln 2-year notes at high yield of 1.594%

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday its Dutch bidding auction of 2-year notes brought these results: For details, see here

Description: 2-Year Note Term: 2-Year Series: BH-2021 Interest Rate: 1-1/2% High Yield: 1.594% Price: $99.815687 Allotted at High: 92.62% Accrued Interest*: None Total Tendered: $112,001,594,600 Total Accepted: $44,182,080,800 Issue Date: 10/31/2019 Dated Date: 10/31/2019 Original Issue Date: 10/31/2019 Maturity Date: 10/31/2021 CUSIP: 912828YP9 *Per $1,000 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)