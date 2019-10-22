Bonds News
October 22, 2019 / 5:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. sells $44.18 bln 2-year notes at high yield of 1.594%

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday its Dutch bidding auction of 2-year notes brought these results: For details, see here

Description: 2-Year Note Term: 2-Year Series: BH-2021 Interest Rate: 1-1/2% High Yield: 1.594% Price: $99.815687 Allotted at High: 92.62% Accrued Interest*: None Total Tendered: $112,001,594,600 Total Accepted: $44,182,080,800 Issue Date: 10/31/2019 Dated Date: 10/31/2019 Original Issue Date: 10/31/2019 Maturity Date: 10/31/2021 CUSIP: 912828YP9 *Per $1,000 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below