Bonds News
October 23, 2019 / 5:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. sells $45.2 bln 5-year notes at high yield of 1.570%

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday its Dutch bidding auction of 5-year notes brought the following results: For full details, see here

Description: 5-Year Note Term: 5-Year Series: AF-2024 Interest Rate: 1-1/2% High Yield: 1.570% Price: $99.664649 Allotted at High: 41.35% Accrued Interest*: None Total Tendered: $102,913,660,300 Total Accepted: $45,286,741,200 Issue Date: 10/31/2019 Dated Date: 10/31/2019 Original Issue Date: 10/31/2019 Maturity Date: 10/31/2024 CUSIP: 912828YM6 *Per $1,000 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below