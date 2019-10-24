Bonds News
October 24, 2019 / 5:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. sells 7-year note at high yield of 1.657 pct

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday its Dutch bidding auction of 7-year notes brought the following results: For more details, here

Description: 7-Year Note Term: 7-Year Series: R-2026 Interest Rate: 1-5/8% High Yield: 1.657% Price: $99.789325 Allotted at High: 80.73% Accrued Interest*: None Total Tendered: $81,979,612,100 Total Accepted: $35,345,641,600 Issue Date: 10/31/2019 Dated Date: 10/31/2019 Original Issue Date: 10/31/2019 Maturity Date: 10/31/2026 CUSIP: 912828YQ7 *Per $1,000 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

