WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it would conduct debt auctions as scheduled on Monday, Dec. 24, even though President Donald Trump has declared that day a holiday for federal workers.

The Treasury will auction 13-week and 26-week bills at 10:00 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) and two-year notes at 11:30 a.m. EST (1630 GMT) on Monday.

A full schedule of Treasury debt auctions during the holiday week can be found at the following URL:

here