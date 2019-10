NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday its bidding auction of 26-week bills brought results below:

For full results, see here

Term: 26-Week High Rate: 1.610% Investment Rate*: 1.650% Price: $99.186056 Allotted at High: 51.10% Total Tendered: $134,510,024,200 Total Accepted: $41,016,239,200 Issue Date: 10/31/2019 Maturity Date: 04/30/2020 CUSIP: 912796TS8 *Equivalent coupon-issue yield (Reporting by Kate Duguid; editing by Jonathan Oatis)