FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
March 29, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

U.S. seen trimming T-bill supply by $11 billion - Jefferies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is expected to pare its bill issuance by $11 billion next week, which would begin to lower the London interbank offered rate and interest rates on repurchase agreements, Jefferies & Co. senior money market economist Tom Simons said on Thursday.

Simons said in a research note he forecast the Treasury will sell $45 billion in one-month T-bills next Tuesday, $20 billion less than what it sold earlier this week.

The Treasury will announce the size of the upcoming one-month bill sale at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Monday.

Earlier Thursday, the Treasury said it will sell $48 billion in three-month bills and $42 billion in six-month bills at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) on Monday. They are each $3 billion less than what the Treasury sold earlier this week. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.