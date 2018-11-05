Bonds News
November 5, 2018 / 5:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell most weekly Treasury bills since February

1 Min Read

(Adds background, graphic)

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury is set to sell a combined $190 billion in bills this week, marking the biggest weekly T-bill issuance in nearly nine months as it has ramped up short-term borrowing to finance a growing federal deficit.

The Treasury said on Monday it will sell $50 billion in four-week, or one-month bills, up from $45 billion the week before.

It will auction $30 billion in eight-week, or two-month bills, more than the $25 billion sold last week.

It will also sell $26 billion in 52-week, or one-year, T-bills on Tuesday.

On Monday, it auctioned $45 billion in three-month bills and $39 billion in six-month bills, the same amounts as a week earlier.

The ratio of bids to the amount of latest three-month bills offered was 3.07, the highest reading since June 18.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.