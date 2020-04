NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday its Dutch bidding auction of $30 billion in 154-day and $30 billion in 103-day cash management bills brought these results:

154-day cash management bills:

High yield: 0.19%

Bid-to-cover ratio: 3.14

103-day cash management bills:

High Yield: 0.165%

Bid-to-cover ratio: 3.32

