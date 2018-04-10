FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 3:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. sells one-month T-bills to strongest demand since February

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday said it sold $45 billion of one-month bills to the strongest demand in eight weeks, resulting in an interest rate of 1.620 percent that was the lowest rate in a month.

The ratio of bids to the amount offered was 3.25, which was higher than 2.90 at the one-month T-bill sale last week. This gauge on overall auction demand was the highest since 3.27 at the one-month bill auction on Feb. 13, Treasury data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong

