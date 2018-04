NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold three-month and six-month bills at the highest levels since August 2008 to solid investor demand, Treasury data showed.

The Treasury paid investors an interest rate of 1.830 percent on the latest three-month bill issue and an interest rate of 1.985 percent on the latest six-month T-bill . (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)