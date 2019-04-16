U.S. Treasury revises schedule for April 18 auction

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury announced on Tuesday that it has adjusted the schedule for the April 18 auction due to the recommended early market close by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

In a statement, Treasury said the non-competitive close for 4-week and 8-week bills is set at 9:30 AM ET, while the competitive close is at 10:00 AM ET.

For the five-year TIP auction, the non-competitive close is at 11:00 AM ET, while the competitive close is set for 11:30 AM ET. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)