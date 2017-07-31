U.S. Treasury expects to borrow $96 bln in third quarter

WASHINGTON, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to borrow $2 billion less during the July-September period than it previously estimated.

The Treasury Department said in a statement it expects to issue $96 billion through credit markets during the period, assuming an end-September cash balance of $60 billion. It also expects to issue $501 billion in net marketable debt in the fourth quarter.

During the April-June quarter, Treasury borrowed $35 billion and ended the period with a cash balance of $181 billion. The Treasury previously estimated borrowing of $26 billion for the quarter. It said the increase was driven primarily by lower receipts.

Additional details of the Treasury's quarterly refunding will be announced at 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)