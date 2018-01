WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government said on Monday it expects to borrow less in the January-March period than previously announced, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

The department said in a statement it expects to issue $441 billion through credit markets during the period, assuming an end-March cash balance of $210 billion. It also expects to issue $176 billion in net marketable debt in the second quarter. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)