April 30, 2018 / 7:00 PM / in 20 minutes

U.S. Treasury expects to borrow $75 bln in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to slow the pace of borrowing in the April-June period after debt sales surged earlier in the year following a law passed by Congress that lifted a cap on federal debt.

The Treasury Department said in a statement it expects to issue $75 billion through credit markets during the period, assuming an end-June cash balance of $360 billion. It also expects to issue $273 billion in net marketable debt in the July-September period.

In the first quarter, the Treasury borrowed $488 billion through credit markets. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

