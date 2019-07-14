Pelosi sets spending demands for budget agreement

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Saturday that any budget agreement with the Trump administration must include equal spending increases for defense and nondefense spending, plus additional money for a program to strengthen healthcare for military veterans.

“We all agree on the need to address the debt limit, but we also must reach an agreement on spending priorities based upon the principle of parity as soon as possible,” the top Democrat in the House of Representatives told U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a July 13 letter released by her office.