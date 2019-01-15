2nd Circuit rejects appeal by Buffalo, NY debt collection defendant

A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal by New York businessman Mark Briandi who said he did not have enough knowledge of the day-to-day operations of the debt collection companies he ran to be held liable in a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit alleging that they falsely threatened consumers with arrest to get them to pay.

In a decision on Friday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said evidence showed that Briandi controlled the debt collection operation’s affairs, was aware of its illegal practices and was therefore liable for them.

