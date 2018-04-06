Florida lawsuit says debt collectors posed as delivery couriers

Three debt collection companies have been hit with a proposed class action in federal court in Miami claiming that their employees pretended in telephone calls to be couriers with important papers that had to be signed to try to collect debt.

Filed on Thursday, the lawsuit alleges violations of the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which bars misleading practices and requires companies to identify themselves as debt collectors when they contact borrowers to recover overdue debt.

