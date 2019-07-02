N.Y. phantom debt buyer banned from collection industry

By Dena Aubin Two men behind a New York-based debt collection scheme that allegedly bilked consumers out of millions of dollars by buying and collecting on phantom debts have been permanently banned from the collection industry, federal authorities said on Monday.

Amherst, New York-based Hylan Asset Management and its owners Andrew Shaevel and Jon Purizhansky agreed to the ban without admitting or denying wrongdoing. Lawyers for the men could not immediately be reached for comment. Hamburg, New York-based Worldwide Processing and its owner Frank Ungaro settled related allegations of using improper methods to collect Hylan’s debt by agreeing to a bar on unlawful collection practices. They settled without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

(An earlier story mischaracterized the settlement with Worldwide and Ungaro)

