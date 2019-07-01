N.Y. phantom debt buyer, collector banned from collection industry

Three men behind a New York-based debt collection scheme that allegedly bilked consumers out of millions of dollars by collecting on phantom debts have been permanently banned from the collection industry, federal authorities said on Monday.

Amherst, New York-based Hylan Asset Management and its owners Andrew Shaevel and Jon Purizhansky, and Hamburg, New York-based Worldwide Processing and its owner Frank Ungaro agreed to the ban without admitting or denying wrongdoing. Lawyers for the men could not immediately be reached for comment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JgUbLf