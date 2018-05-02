FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 2, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Treasury plans bigger debt auctions, sales of 2-month bills

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government will increase the size of its debt auctions in the coming months to raise more money as the Federal Reserve reduces its public debt purchases, U.S. Treasury Department officials said on Wednesday.

Officials also said the government would begin selling 2-month Treasury bills later this year and was studying the possibility of adding an additional sale of 5-year TIPS securities, which are tied to the rate of inflation.

The increase in auction sizes will happen over the next three months and will include sales of notes and bonds with fixed-rate maturities between two and 30 years, as well as 2-year floating rate notes, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Financial Markets Clay Berry said in a statement.

The Treasury increased auction sizes in February in order to respond to increased borrowing needs as the U.S. central bank has continued to wind down its bond holdings built up during a multi-year economic stimulus program and due to changes in the fiscal outlook.

A second Treasury official said the same reasons applied for the planned increase in auction sizes over the coming months. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.