U.S. Treasury says auction size changes likely announced in February

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it plans to announce changes in the sizes of debt auctions in February and will hold them steady in the coming months despite plans by the Federal Reserve to gradually wind down its portfolio of public debt.

“The magnitude and allocation of increases in auction sizes will depend in part on projections for the fiscal outlook,” Monique Rollins, Treasury’s acting assistant secretary for financial markets, said in a statement.

Rollins said the Treasury anticipated “gradual adjustments” to its nominal coupon and 2-year floating rate note issues. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)