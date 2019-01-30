U.S. Treasury says debt ceiling won't roil bill issuance

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said hitting a limit on government borrowing won’t shake up short-term debt issuance as much as in the past, but added that it cannot say how long it will be able to pay the government’s bills after a limit becomes binding on March 1.

The Treasury also said it was keeping issuance of bonds and notes steady in the coming three months although it anticipated an increase in bill issuance until mid-April. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Paul Simao)