U.S. Treasury to boost auction sizes, create new inflation-indexed issuance

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Wednesday said it will increase the size of debt auctions in the coming months, an indication of a rising federal deficit and a shrinking bond portfolio at the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The announcement stems from both an extended stretch of economic growth in the United States, which has led the Fed to reduce support for the economy, as well as a $1.5 trillion tax cut package under President Donald Trump that has widened the deficit.

The Treasury said it was increasing the sizes of its 2-year, 3-year and 5-year note auctions by $1 billion per month over the next two months. The department will in November increase the size of its 2-year fixed rate note auction by $1 billion and also boost the size of auctions for 7-year and 10-year notes as well as 30-year bonds by the same amount during the month.

Treasury said it was also creating a new 5-year inflation-protected security issuance, with its first auction to be held in October 2019. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Paul Simao)