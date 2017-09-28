FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois borrowers can sue over law firm's collection letter - ruling
September 28, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 21 days ago

Illinois borrowers can sue over law firm's collection letter - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

California debt collector Absolute Resolutions Corp and a Chicago law firm it worked with must face a proposed class action accusing them of making false threats in a letter to collect overdue debt, a federal judge in Chicago ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer rejected the defendants’ argument that the named plaintiff Carmen Aguirre of Illinois lacks standing because the letter caused her no concrete harm. One of the main purposes of the federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act is to curb deceptive collection practices, and violating Aguirre’s right not to be misled is a concrete harm that gives her standing under the Supreme Court’s decision last year in Spokeo v. Robins, Pallmeyer said.

