NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday its auction of 8-week bills brought the results below. For more details, here

Term: 8-Week High Rate: 1.680% Investment Rate*: 1.712% Price: $99.738667 Allotted at High: 67.60% Total Tendered: $114,176,451,200 Total Accepted: $40,000,251,200 Issue Date: 10/29/2019 Maturity Date: 12/24/2019 CUSIP: 912796WK1 *Equivalent coupon-issue yield (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)