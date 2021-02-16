FedEx says severe weather hurting U.S. operations

FILE PHOTO: A Federal Express truck on delivery is pictured in downtown Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp said on Tuesday that severe weather was disrupting much of its operations in the United States, including its ability to pick up and deliver in certain cities.

The package delivery firm said it had contingency plans in place to minimize the impact on operations and service including the movement of vaccines as a rare deep freeze had gripped the country.