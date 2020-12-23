U.S. House Speaker Pelosi will push to override Trump's veto of Pentagon bill

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that the chamber will vote on Dec. 28 to override Trump’s veto of Pentagon’s spending bill, the National Defense Authorization Act.

Pelosi said in a statement that Trump’s veto of the bill was “an act of staggering recklessness that harms our troops” and endangers American national security.

Trump vetoed the Pentagon bill Wednesday, arguing that its provisions to rename military installations named for Confederate generals would disrespect “veterans and our military’s history”, he said in a statement. (Reporting by Joel Schectman)