U.S. Senate advances massive defense bill, despite Trump veto threat

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is reflected on a marble seating area following a rainstorm at the East Front on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a $740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, voting by a large margin to advance the bill on Friday despite President Donald Trump’s veto threat.

The tally was 84 to 13 - well over the 60 needed to proceed - on the procedural motion to end debate and clear the way for a final vote on the measure, now set for Friday afternoon.