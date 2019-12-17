Industrials
December 17, 2019 / 5:50 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

U.S. Senate votes for massive defense policy bill, creating Space Force

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate looked set to vote overwhelmingly on Tuesday to pass a $738 billion defense policy bill, sending it to the White House, where President Donald Trump has promised to sign it into law.

As voting continued, the vote in the Republican-controlled Senate was 61-6 in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, which sets everything from military pay levels to which ships or aircraft will be modernized, purchased or discontinued and serves as a vehicle for a range of policy measures.

The Democratic-led House approved the bill by 377-48 last week. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

