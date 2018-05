WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible sale of transport and aerial refueling aircraft to Germany worth an estimated $1.4 billion, a Defense Department agency said on Friday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the State Department had approved a possible sale of three C-130J-30 aircraft and three KC-130J airplanes. The prime contractor for the aircraft is Lockheed Martin Corp. (Reporting by Makini Brice)