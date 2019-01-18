Russia says new U.S. missile strategy will unleash arms race in space

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday Washington’s new missile defence strategy will lead to a dangerous arms race in space and amounts to a high-tech relaunch of the Cold War-era “Star Wars” programme.

In a statement, the ministry described the U.S. plan as confrontational, and said it would deal a blow to already-fragile international stability.

The ministry urged Washington to think again and engage with Russia in constructive talks about the nuclear arms balance “before it’s too late”. (Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by)