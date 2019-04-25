Company News
Pentagon clears acting Pentagon head accused of aiding Boeing -source

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Department’s Inspector General has concluded that acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan did not seek preferential treatment of Boeing Co, his former employer, while at the Pentagon, a U.S. official told Reuters.

The report could come out as early as today, the official said.

The inspector general launched the investigation in March after a watchdog group filed a complaint alleging Shanahan promoted Boeing in meetings and disparaged competitors. (Reporting by Idrees Ali)

