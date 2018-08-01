U.S. Congress passes $716 bln defense policy bill, Trump expected to sign

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed a $716 billion defense policy bill on Wednesday, backing President Donald Trump’s call for a bigger, stronger military and sidestepping a potential battle with the White House over technology from major Chinese firms.

As voting continued, the vote for the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, was 79-10 in the 100-member Senate. Since it was passed by the House of Representatives last week, it now goes to the White House, where Trump is expected to sign it into law. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by James Dalgleish)