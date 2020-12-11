Fight renewed over Delaware judges, including corporate law court

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec 11 (Reuters) - A Delaware attorney launched a fresh legal attack on the state’s system requiring partisan balance on its courts, which often shape corporate law, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a similar lawsuit on Thursday.

Delaware’s Court of Chancery and the Delaware Supreme Court play a major role in Wall Street dealmaking by interpreting the state’s widely used corporate law. The Court of Chancery recently oversaw the $16 billion takeover dispute between Tiffany & Co by France’s LVMH before it settled.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in Delaware federal court by political independent James Adams alleges the state’s judicial appointment system violates the U.S. Constitution by requiring judges to be members of a political party.

Adams is seeking to prevent Democratic Governor John Carney from applying the partisan-balance system when selecting judges because it excludes political independents from consideration.

Adams lawsuit echoes an earlier case he filed in 2017 that led to rulings in his favor before reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed the case because he had not shown that he actually intended to apply to become a judge when he sued.

Since then, Adams has applied for three openings on Delaware courts and was rejected by the state’s judicial nominating committee, although the rejection letters attached to the lawsuit did not cite Adams’ political affiliation as a reason.

The state’s governor said on Thursday that the authors of the state’s constitution “understood the importance of keeping partisan politics out of Delaware’s courts, which are widely respected nationwide for their excellence.” (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Tom Brown)