Delfin pushes decision to build Louisiana floating LNG export project to 2020

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Delfin Midstream Inc has delayed its plan to make a final investment decision on its proposed Delfin Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) export terminal in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana to 2020 from 2019:

* Delfin said in a release on Tuesday it had entered into new agreements for front-end design and engineering work on a newbuild FLNG vessel with units of Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Black & Veatch.

* The company said it was on track to complete an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract in mid-2020.

* Officials at Delfin were not immediately available for comment. When the company expected to make a final investment decision in 2019, it said it was targeting an in-service date for the project in 2023.

* Delfin’s project seeks to use existing offshore pipelines to supply gas to FLNG vessels that could produce up to 13 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG or 1.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of natural gas.

* One billion cubic feet is enough gas to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

* Delfin says its FLNG model should allow it to supply gas to customers at lower costs than onshore LNG export terminals. All big LNG export terminals operating in the United States liquefy gas at onshore facilities.

* The Delfin plant is one of dozens of LNG export projects under development in the United States, Canada and Mexico.