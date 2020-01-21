Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Disney general counsel tops $13.7 mln for 2019

Caroline Spiezio

The Walt Disney Co general counsel Alan Braverman’s total compensation topped $13.7 million in fiscal year 2019, a more than $3 million boost from the previous year, according to a filing from the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Braverman’s compensation included more than $1.66 million in salary, approximately $3 million in stock awards and $2 million in option awards, $6.34 million in nonequity incentives, a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay and more than $700,000 in other forms of pay, all up from last year, according to the Friday filing.

