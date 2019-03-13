DOE must face lawsuit over manufactured home energy standard - ruling

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry must face a lawsuit by the Sierra Club accusing him of failing to issue final energy-efficiency standards for manufactured homes, a federal judge in Washington, D.C. ruled on Tuesday.

Lawyers for Perry had argued that the Sierra Club lacks standing to sue because it did not show that its members were harmed by the department’s alleged lack of action, but U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan rejected that argument.

