Judge lifts injunction on DOE's uranium mine leasing

A federal judge in Colorado has lifted a 2011 injunction barring the U.S. Department of Energy from leasing public land for uranium mining on a 25,000-acre site in southwestern Colorado.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge William Martinez said the DOE met its obligations under federal environmental laws to reopen its leasing program on land around Paradox Valley near the Dolores River. He entered a judgment in the department’s favor, resolving a 10-year-old lawsuit by several environmental groups.

