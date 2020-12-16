Green groups seek court order to stop Arctic refuge oil lease sale

(Reuters) - Environmental groups on Tuesday asked a federal court in Alaska to stop the Trump administration’s plans to sell oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge next month.

The four groups are seeking a preliminary injunction that would stop the Department of Interior from issuing leases to oil and gas companies or authorizing permits for seismic exploration in the pristine area while the court weighs the merits of a lawsuit they filed in August, according to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the district of Alaska.

If granted, the motion could delay any decisions about the pristine region until after the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who opposes drilling there.

Department of Interior officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management earlier this month unveiled plans to hold a sale of oil and gas leases in ANWR on Jan. 6. The groups requested a decision by the court before that date.

The groups suing include National Audubon Society, Center for Biological Diversity, Friends of the Earth, and Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). They are being represented by Earthjustice and NRDC.

Their lawsuit was filed in August over the Trump administration’s plan to open the sensitive area to oil an gas drilling.

They argue that the plan would cause irreparable damage to a tundra ecosystem that is vital to wildlife including polar bears and Porcupine caribou, and that the federal government failed to adequately analyze greenhouse gas emissions from potential drilling in the area.

In the court filing, the groups referenced a decision earlier this month by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that canceled approval of what could become the nation’s first offshore oil production facility in federal Arctic waters.

In that decision, the court found that the Department of Interior had failed to account for increased carbon emissions overseas when it approved the project.